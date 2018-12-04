Luka Modric wins Ballon d'Or

At last night's ceremony in Paris, Ronaldo came in second place, with France and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann completing the podium.
French World Cup star and Paris Saint-Germain teenage striker Kylian Mbappe came fourth, leaving Messi in fifth position.
Mbappe, who will turn 20 later this month, picked up the consolation prize of the Kopa Trophy for the best young player.
Last night's ceremony also saw a women's Ballon d'Or named for the first time, with Lyon's prolific Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg taking that award.