The Sound Kitchen
Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
The Sound Kitchen
 
France
Football World Cup France Croatia

Luka Modric wins Ballon d'Or

By
media Modric ends Ronaldo Messi Dominance after winning 2018 Ballon d’Or Goal.com

Luka Modric saw off competition from a host of French World Cup stars as the Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder won the 2018 Ballon d'Or award on Monday, ending the 10-year stranglehold on the honour by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

At last night's ceremony in Paris, Ronaldo came in second place, with France and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann completing the podium.

French World Cup star and Paris Saint-Germain teenage striker Kylian Mbappe came fourth, leaving Messi in fifth position.

Mbappe, who will turn 20 later this month, picked up the consolation prize of the Kopa Trophy for the best young player.

Last night's ceremony also saw a women's Ballon d'Or named for the first time, with Lyon's prolific Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg taking that award.

