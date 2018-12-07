RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
French company CNIM presents a new Amphibious landing craft to the Egyptian navy
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/05 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/04 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Happy as Lazzaro and The Mumbai Murders
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Why defining security in Israel is such a challenge
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France World War Pollution

100 years after WWI, unexploded bombs still litter northern France

By
media WWI demining 100 years on in Verdun, France Claire Rush

France’s northern and north-eastern regions were devastated by World War I. So much so, that after the armistice the government declared large swathes of it a “red zone” – off-limits for habitation and agriculture. The former battlefield of Verdun is part of this zone.
 

It was there that some 300,000 soldiers were killed in just 10 months in 1916.

And a century later, it is still littered with unexploded ammunition. A public safety issue that brings regional mine-clearing experts and forest rangers to the site every day.

Correspondent Claire Rush has this report from the Red Zone near Verdun.

WWI demining 100 years on 07/12/2018 Listen

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.