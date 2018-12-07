RFI in 15 languages

 

Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
French company CNIM presents a new Amphibious landing craft to the Egyptian navy
 
France
France World War Pollution

A century on, French soil still contaminated by WWI ammunition

By
media Michel Collignon on his farm in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain, north-eastern France. RFI/Claire Rush

World War I ended 100 years ago. But its effects linger on in north-eastern France, in the form of environmental pollution. Several years ago, researchers discovered that ammunition destruction operations, carried out near Verdun after the war, have left the topsoil contaminated.

 

 

A discovery that’s particularly affected farmers.

Claire Rush has this report from the rural village of Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain.

WWI Ammunition pollution in France 07/12/2018 Listen

 

WWI ammunition pollution in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain, north-eastern France

  • The soil pollution on Michel Collignon’s farm in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain, north-eastern France, 20 November 2018.
    RFI/Claire Rush

  • Michel Collignon on his farm in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain.
    RFI/Claire Rush

  • Michel finds a piece of shrapnel on his farm, a remnant of a shell that was blown up at the surplus ammunition destruction site next to his farm in the 1920s.
    RFI/Claire Rush

  • Some of the surplus ammunition at the site was destroyed by being buried in a big hole with TNT and blown up, leaving metres-deep craters still visible today in the woods next to Michel's farm.
    RFI/Claire Rush

  • A red pole marks one of the sites where geologists took soil samples for analysis.
    RFI/Claire Rush

  • Michel and his son in front of their home.
    RFI/Claire Rush

