A century on, French soil still contaminated by WWI ammunition

A discovery that’s particularly affected farmers.
Claire Rush has this report from the rural village of Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain.
WWI ammunition pollution in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain, north-eastern France
The soil pollution on Michel Collignon’s farm in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain, north-eastern France, 20 November 2018.
RFI/Claire Rush
Michel Collignon on his farm in Houdelaucourt-sur-Othain.
RFI/Claire Rush
Michel finds a piece of shrapnel on his farm, a remnant of a shell that was blown up at the surplus ammunition destruction site next to his farm in the 1920s.
RFI/Claire Rush
Some of the surplus ammunition at the site was destroyed by being buried in a big hole with TNT and blown up, leaving metres-deep craters still visible today in the woods next to Michel's farm.
RFI/Claire Rush
A red pole marks one of the sites where geologists took soil samples for analysis.
RFI/Claire Rush
Michel and his son in front of their home.
RFI/Claire Rush