RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/06 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
  • media
    World music matters
    Cameroon's Blick Bassy remembers 1958 and his fallen hero
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Macron will meet with heads of Senate, National Assembly, unions on Monday at Élysée Palace
Sports
Australia Sport Accident

Experienced French paraglider dies in Australia

By
media Example of Paragliding at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, August, 2018 Reuters/Dyan Tjhia

The body of a French paraglider who went missing during a flight in remote Australia was found on Sunday after an extensive aerial and land search, according to local police.

Pierre Naville took off from an airstrip near the remote New South Wales town of Wilcannia, some 840 kilometres northwest of Sydney, on Saturday afternoon, along with seven other paragliders.

New South Wales police said they all landed on a highway about 160 kilometres further south, except for Naville, prompting emergency services to launch a search.

His body was found in bushland near the landing site on Sunday afternoon and authorities were working to retrieve his body.

No further details about his death were released. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

67 year old Naville, was the founder of a school called "Passengers of the Wind". He helped develop a site in Talloires, in France's southeast Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region which has become a well-known spot for paragliding, host to a number of international competitions.

The news of Naville's death was confirmed by the Grand Bornand mountain resort in the Haute Savoie department, via a message on Twitter.

(with AFP)
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.