RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/11 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Shanty towns, prejudice, spies ... the story of France's Portuguese …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
  • media
    World music matters
    Cameroon's Blick Bassy remembers 1958 and his fallen hero
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Strasbourg Terrorism France

French police issue public appeal for Strasbourg attacker

By
media Police Nationale Twitter account, a call for witnesses for Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt, 29, the day after a gun attack on a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France. French Police Nationale/via Reuters French Police Nationale/via Reuters

Hundreds of French anti-terror police are hunting for a fugitive gunman who fatally attacked Christmas shoppers at a market in the eastern city of Strasbourg while shouting “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest). The police have now issued the suspect's photograph and an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The attack in the heart of Strasbourg as the annual Christmas market was closing on Tuesday night left two dead, 13 injured and crowds of traumatised witnesses.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Strasbourg native identified as Cherif Chekatt, opened fire with a handgun and stabbed passers-by during his terrorist rampage, France’s anti-terror prosecutor Remy Heitz said Wednesday.

Chekatt, who was on a watchlist for suspected religious extremists, had already been sentenced 27 times in France, Germany and Switzerland for crimes including violence and robbery.

His mother and father, as well as two brothers, were detained for questioning on Wednesday.

Chekatt was flagged by French security forces in 2015 as a possible extremist while in prison, after he “called for practising a radical form of religion,” deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez told France Inter radio Wednesday.

He lived in a rundown housing estate a short drive from the Christmas market, which draws some two million people each year to its wooden chalets selling festive decorations, mulled wine and food.

“His family has lived around here for a while, but he lived on his own nearby,” Zach, a 22-year-old in the Poteries area of Strasbourg, said. “He was discreet, not a thug.”

Around 720 police officers and other security forces are searching for him, Castaner said, and the public is being urged to alert police of any tips on his whereabouts.

Police had attempted to arrest Cherif on Tuesday morning as part of an investigation into a robbery gone bad and an attempted murder, Nunez said.

He was not at home, but police found a grenade, four knives and a loaded .22 calibre pistol.

Strasbourg mayor Roland Ries said most of the victims were men, including one Thai tourist who was among the dead.

Anupong Suebsamarn had just arrived from Thailand with his wife Naina and another couple - who were all pictured together on a flight to France shortly before the tragedy, Thai media reported.

The group had arrived in the country the day before Tuesday’s shooting and were due to travel to Paris on Thursday, it was reported.

In Rome, the foreign ministry said one of the injured was an Italian journalist covering the European parliament, but did not confirm media reports that he was in a serious condition.

According to a tweet by Poland’s embassy in Paris, a Polish citizen was also among the injured.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.