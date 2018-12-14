RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
Khalil Chahine in Kafé Groppi mode on new album
 
France
Wine Ecology Gastronomy France

French wine fair underlines rising popularity of organic wine

By
media The Salon Vinibio is starting today until 16th December, 2018 © Vinibio

An organic wine fair in Paris in December confirms the growing interest in bio wines. More than 100 stalls featuring wine from all over France offer tastings and sales.

This annual ViniBio wine salon features all the elements of organic wine production in France. Domains, terroirs, châteaux, vinification and so much more are on display over the course of three days.

Jean-Michel Deluc is Master-Sommelier and co-founder of Le Petit Ballon website. He outlined this year’s trends in bio wine making.

Lise Lefevre is a French wine expert and a young entrepreneur. She explains why she prefers drinking organic wine.

 

