French wine fair underlines rising popularity of organic wine

Organic wine? Why not? More than 100 stalls featuring wine from all over France offer tastings and sales from December 14 - 16 at Paris Expo - Porte de Versailles.
This annual ViniBio wine salon features all the elements of organic wine production in France. Domains, terroirs, châteaux, vinification and so much more are on display over the course of three days.
Jean-Michel Deluc is Master-Sommelier and co-founder of Le Petit Ballon website. He outlined this year’s trends in bio wine making.
Lise Lefevre is a French wine expert and a young entrepreneur. She explains why she prefers drinking organic wine.