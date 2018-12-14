RFI in 15 languages

 

Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
Khalil Chahine in Kafé Groppi mode on new album
 
France
Strasbourg Terrorism France

Fourth victim dies following Strasbourg attack

By
media Investigators work on the street during a police operation during which the suspected gunman, Cherif Chekatt, who killed three people at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, was killed, in the Meinau district in Strasbourg, France, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/ © REUTERS/Christian Hartmann .

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Friday that a fourth person had died from their wounds following Tuesday’s Strasbourg Christmas market shooting.

“The person had been fighting for their life,” an official in the prosecutor’s office said.

The gunman, Cherif Chekatt, was killed in Strasbourg on Thursday night after firing on police, ending a two-day manhunt that involved more than 700 members of the security forces.

A fifth victim is brain dead. One of the victims has been identified as a Thai tourist, visiting Strasbourg with his wife as they wanted to avoid the Yellow Vests protests in Paris.

Eleven other people had been injured, four of whom were still in hospital on Friday morning, according to the Paris prosecutor.

Seven people were in police custody on Friday as part of the investigation into the attack.

 

