RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Chinese state broadcaster is facing calls to be banned in UK
Peter Humphrey on CCTV
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/14 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    What you think of New Caledonia’s referendum
  • media
    World music matters
    Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Shanty towns, prejudice, spies ... the story of France's Portuguese …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
  • media
    World music matters
    Cameroon's Blick Bassy remembers 1958 and his fallen hero
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Truck drivers Yellow Vests Motorway

Motorway operator scraps plan to pursue Yellow Vest toll dodgers

By
media A toll booth in Virsac, south west France, vandalised during the Yellow Vest protests, 21 November 2018. NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

France's largest toll road operator Vinci on Tuesday backtracked on its plan to impose a late charge on motorists who drove through toll booths occupied by Yellow Vest protesters without paying.

The company had said on Monday it would send an invoice to motorists whose licence plates were captured on surveillance cameras.

It explained that it was following standard procedure by charging motorists who had failed to pay their fees on time.

But faced with public uproar, it reversed course, though it called for "civic sense".

Several drivers in fact wrote letters of complaint arguing that they had been unable to pay at toll booths which were occupied by Yellow Vest protesters.

About 40 sites have been occupied by the fluorescent-vest wearing activists, who have also damaged various highway intersections along Vinci's network, including in tourist towns such as Avignon, Orange, Perpignan and Agde.

Costly damage

On Tuesday, demonstrators torched a building in the town of Bessan, in the region of Béziers in southern France.

Some 20 people were arrested following the blazes, while four others remain in custody following fires on Saturday.

Vinci, whose network is mainly in southern and western France, estimates the damages since the start of the protests five weeks ago, will cost it “several tens of millions” of euros, not including lost revenue, as the protesters have allowed thousands of motorists onto the highways for free.

The demonstrations began as a protest against fuel tax increases, but have since morphed into a wider backlash against the liberal economic policies of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.