RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Chinese state broadcaster is facing calls to be banned in UK
Peter Humphrey on CCTV
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/18 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron, intelligence and the Yellow Vest protests
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    What you think of New Caledonia’s referendum
  • media
    World music matters
    Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Shanty towns, prejudice, spies ... the story of France's Portuguese …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Yellow Vests Interior ministry Emmanuel Macron

Ninth person dies in Yellow Vest protests

By
media Yellow Vest protesters storm the Arch of Triumph, Saturday 1 December 2018, Paris Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

A ninth person has been killed in Yellow Vest protests, after being run over by a lorry. French Interior minister Christophe Castaner has said the violence must stop, as lawmakers rush to approve new tax cuts and a rise in the minimum wage.

The victim is a 61-year-old, believed to be part of the Yellow Vest protest movement.

Authorities say he was run down by a truck at a roundabout in Agen, southwestern France, where several thousand people are still holding demonstrations despite police efforts to dislodge them.

A truck was parked near a gas station when a second, in a bid to overtake it, accidentally hit the victim who had come to support other Yellow Vest protesters at the roundabout due to be cleared.

Police say the driver has been taken into custody, while a counseling service has been set up for those under shock.

"This must stop. Nine dead," interior minister Christophe Castaner said Thursday, calling for calm during the holidays.

Concessions adopted

Further demonstrations have been planned for Saturday 22 December, even as the movement for economic justice appears to be losing momentum, notably after government concessions.

The measures announced a week ago by President Emmanuel Macron include tax cuts and a rise in the minimum wage.

Lawmakers rushed to approve them in next year's budget that was voted in parliament on Thursday.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has acknowledged that the concessions, worth some 10 billion euros, would mean France will breach the public deficit cap of 3% of gross domestic product set by EU rules.

Notwithstanding, the budget extension was approved by 182 votes to 52, with three abstentions.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.