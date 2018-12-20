Yellow Vest protests: a Down Under experience

RFI's Ollia Horton spoke to Dr Gemma King, Lecturer in French Studies at The Australian National University, in Canberra.
She has been in Paris for the past month accompanying students from the course she teaches called “Global Paris: Culture, History and Identity in the French Capital”.
Serendipitously witnessing the Yellow Vest protests up close gave them a unique perspective on contemporary French life.
To listen to the full interview click here.
Dr Gemma King is the author of the book "Decentring France: Multilingualism and Power in Contemporary French cinema”.