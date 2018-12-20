RFI in 15 languages

 

Chinese state broadcaster is facing calls to be banned in UK
Peter Humphrey on CCTV
 
France
Yellow Vest protests: a Down Under experience

By
Gemma King, lecturer in French studies, The Australian National University

France has witnessed weeks of violent protests in connection with the Yellow Vest movement. It was sparked by a rise in a green tax on fuel but quickly transformed into a wider expression of discontent with President Emmanuel Macron. So how have the protests been seen by outsiders and visitors to France?

RFI's Ollia Horton spoke to Dr Gemma King, Lecturer in French Studies at The Australian National University, in Canberra.

She has been in Paris for the past month accompanying students from the course she teaches called “Global Paris: Culture, History and Identity in the French Capital”.

Serendipitously witnessing the Yellow Vest protests up close gave them a unique perspective on contemporary French life.

To listen to the full interview click here.

Dr Gemma King is the author of the book "Decentring France: Multilingualism and Power in Contemporary French cinema”.

