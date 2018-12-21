RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Chinese state broadcaster is facing calls to be banned in UK
Peter Humphrey on CCTV
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/19 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron, intelligence and the Yellow Vest protests
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    What you think of New Caledonia’s referendum
  • media
    World music matters
    Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Shanty towns, prejudice, spies ... the story of France's Portuguese …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Court case France Iran Corruption

French oil company Total fined for Iran bribes

By
media A l'origine de la grève, le désaccord entre Unite et Total, qui gère les plates-formes concernées sur les salaires et les conditions de travail. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A court in Paris has ordered the French oil company Total to pay a symbolic fine of 500,000 euros for bribing Iranian public officials.

Total was accused of having spent over 26 million euros on bribing Iranian officials to ensure the success of a deal allowing the French company access to the South Pars oilfield. The bribes were paid between 2000 and 2004.

The court found that the money was ostensibly paid to a consultancy company, but was in reality used to pay back-handers.

Much of the cash was paid to Medhi Rafsanjani, the son of then Iranian president, Hachemi Rafsanjani.

Medhi Rafsanjani was the director of several subsidiaries of the Iranian National Oil Company, with which organisation Total finally concluded the South Pars deal in September, 1997.

In its defence, Total claimed that the payments had been necessary to ensure the success of the French bid. The company further asserted that, since the bribes were paid outside France, the case had no place before a French court.

The court did not agree and imposed a symbolic fine of 500,000 euros.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.