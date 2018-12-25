RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/20 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 Retrospective: Culture in France
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron, intelligence and the Yellow Vest protests
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    What you think of New Caledonia’s referendum
  • media
    World music matters
    Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Emmanuel Macron Alexandre Benalla

The embarrassing business trips of Alexandre Benalla

By
media Tchadian president Idriss Déby welcomes Emmanuel Macron to Tchad on December 23 AFP Photos/Ludovic Marin

The French president former top security aide made a short trip to Tchad, just a few days before Emmanuel Macron’s visit to meet the French troops in N’Djamena. Macron told the Tchadian president that Alexandre Benalla « was in no way an official or unofficial intermediary » according to French Daily le Monde. 

A few days before Emmanuel Macron's trip, Alexandre Benalla also went to Chad, along with half a dozen people. Private plane, luxury hotel, his trip did not go unnoticed, explains Le Monde.

Alexandre Benalla traveled to N'Djamena at the beginning of December for a short trip, where he reportedly met the brother of the Tchadian president Oumar Déby, head of the country's Directorate-General of Strategic Reserves (DGRS), according to La Lettre du Continent.

The former adviser to the president, who is facing two criminal charges after videos emerged of him manhandling demonstrators on May 1 in Paris while wearing a police helmet and armband, has apparently been making a new career in business.

At the time of the incident, revelations that top officials in Macron's office knew about the incidents but did not report Benalla to prosecutors earlier had prompted accusations of an attempted cover-up, which the government denied.

During his trip to Tchad, on December 22nd, Emmanuel Macron made a point of clarifying to Idriss Déby, the Tchadian president, that Benalla was no longer connected to the Elysee. "This person was in no way an unofficial or official intermediary" he said, adding  : "Only the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the diplomatic adviser to the President, Philippe Etienne, and Franck Paris, the president’s Africa adviser, are representing the head of state.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.