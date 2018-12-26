RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/24 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: Culture in France
  • media
    World Tracks
    A Mardi Gras song and dance about books during Christmas
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: Sport
  • media
    Global Focus
    Les Bleus' World Cup glory tops 2018 honours list
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Migration Immigration Human rights children United States Guatemala

Children in custody - How does France compare with the US?

By
media Children form a line as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, U.S., June 22, 2018. Reuters

The death on Christmas Eve of an eight-year-old Guatemalan migrant held in a US detention centre has shocked the world. But are France's laws for keeping minors in custody any better?

Second death of Guatemalan migrant child in US government custody - see France 24's report

In France, associations have been denouncing the consequences of keeping child migrants in custody.

In 2017, there were around 300 children detained with their family in mainland France, according to David Rohi from Cimade, a migrants' rights association.

The same year, in the overseas French territory of Mayotte, 2,500 children were detained.

“Detention provokes deep traumas. I've seen children who started bedwetting, stopped eating and shut themselves up, as well as mothers whose milk had dried up…” David Rohi told RFI.

Children in detention centers are likely to witness violent scenes, Rohi added.

A boy carries the photograph of Jakelin Caal, a seven-year-old Guatamalan who died in a Texas hospital two days after being taken into custody by US border authorities © Johan ORDONEZ / AFP

Age verification procedures criticized by associations

Unlike in the US, where an estimated 15,000 minors are in custody, an unaccompanied minor who has emigrated to France cannot be locked up alone in a detention center, nor expelled.

However, if his status as a minor is not recognised by French authorities, he may be imprisoned and expelled.

Age verification procedures for unaccompanied foreign minors have been criticised by several associations.

David Rohi says he witnessed cases when people detained were later recognized as minors when the initial decision was appealed.

Along with several associations, Cimade has launched a petition to stop putting minors in custody.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.