Children in custody - How does France compare with the US?

Second death of Guatemalan migrant child in US government custody - see France 24's report
In France, associations have been denouncing the consequences of keeping child migrants in custody.
In 2017, there were around 300 children detained with their family in mainland France, according to David Rohi from Cimade, a migrants' rights association.
The same year, in the overseas French territory of Mayotte, 2,500 children were detained.
“Detention provokes deep traumas. I've seen children who started bedwetting, stopped eating and shut themselves up, as well as mothers whose milk had dried up…” David Rohi told RFI.
Children in detention centers are likely to witness violent scenes, Rohi added.
Age verification procedures criticized by associations
Unlike in the US, where an estimated 15,000 minors are in custody, an unaccompanied minor who has emigrated to France cannot be locked up alone in a detention center, nor expelled.
However, if his status as a minor is not recognised by French authorities, he may be imprisoned and expelled.
Age verification procedures for unaccompanied foreign minors have been criticised by several associations.
David Rohi says he witnessed cases when people detained were later recognized as minors when the initial decision was appealed.
Along with several associations, Cimade has launched a petition to stop putting minors in custody.