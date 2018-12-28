Yellow Vests prepare for New Year protests

A seventh wave of gilets jaunes demonstrations is expected in cities throughout France on Saturday and New Year's Eve, according to social media sites networking the rallies against the French government.

Protesters say they will take to the streets again in Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Toulouse and Bordeaux because President Emmanuel Macron has failed to adress their demands.

"The gilets jaunes are still very mobilised," said Laetitia Dewalle, one of the activists in the Val-d'Oise.

She said the protests would continue despite the government's decision not to increase the cost of fuel. There were also concessions to raise the minimum wage by 100 euros per month, lower taxes for pensioners and an agreement to allow small businesses not to tax year-end bonuses.

The Facebook page "Gilets Jaunes Toulouse" called on sympathisers to gather in the city centre. Other activists plan to organise road blocks.

Capture d’écran de la vidéo du journaliste Clément Lanot, sur les Champs-Elysées, à Paris, le 22 décembre. Un policier pointe son arme sur une foule menaçante. AFP PRESSELINE / AFP

Paris New Year fireworks to go ahead

In Paris, the scene of some of the ugliest clashes between security forces and demonstrators, a protest is scheduled for New Year's Eve on the Champs-Elysées.

Despite the proposed gathering, the city council said it would not cancel the traditional fireworks and son et lumière show along the boulevard.

The government says numbers attending recent gilets jaunes rallies have dwindled. They claim 38,600 people took to the street for the sixth weekend of marches on 22 December. A week earlier 66,000 demonstrators were out.

Just over 280,000 people amassed on 17 November for the first protest against planned fuel tax hikes.