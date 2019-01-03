RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Interpol’s new chief
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/03 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/01 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: Culture in France
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: Sport
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: International News
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: Africa
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Mountain France Rescue

French families rescued by helicopter in the Pyrenees mountains

By
media A view of Pyrénées National Park Creative Commons/Myrabella

Two families who went hiking in the Pyrénées mountains in southwest France were rescued by helicopter on Tuesday, according to local media. Four adults and two children, wearing only jeans and sneakers, found themselves in difficulty at the end of the afternoon and called for help.

Rescuers in Luchon received a call around 4pm local time on Tuesday, January 1 from four adults and two children aged 9 and 11, who found themselves tired and lost, in the vallée du Lys, near Lac Vert.

As there was no helicopter with the local rescue unit, and no gendarmes available at the time, the police chief had to call a private helicopter company.

Two rescuers from Saint-Lary were finally able to take off with a pilot two hours later and fly the families to safety.

According to public radio France Bleu Occitanie, the families, from Saint-Romans-des-Champs, Niort (Deux-Sèvres) attempted a hike which was considered of a difficult level in summer, and more more so in winter, requiring a minimum amount of equipment.

However, the group were only wearing light jackets and tennis shoes.

The trail they had chosen from Lac Vert to Prat Long requires three hours of walking, with an altitude gap of 900 metres.

The weather was fine at the time, with snow at 1,800 metres.

"People see that there's not much snow and they are encouraged to go on hikes" said Pascal Thol, head of the CRS Pyrénées rescue unit.

"But these are difficult trails in winter. They don't have the right information, nor the right maps."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.