8th Yellow Vest protests under way [Live coverage]

- 13:00 : Protests in Paris and elsewhere in France have been largely peaceful so far.
- 12:16 : In central Paris - demonstrators plan to march from the Town Hall (Hotel de Ville) to the National Assembly. Other protesters are on the Champs-Elysées, where previous protests had been marred by violent clashes between rioters and police.
- 10:32 : 18 Yellow Vests have been arrested and put into custody in the Saone-et-Loire department, in western France.
- 09:45 : A call on social media for the gilets jaunes to abandon the hallmark yellow vest seems to have backfired. Most protesters are wearing the yellow safety vest.
- 09:30 : Protests on Paris's Champs Elysés have been officially declared. people starting to trickle in.
- 08:30 : First gilets jaunes protests in 2019. Protests declared in Paris, Bordeaux, Toulouse and other main cities in France
Possible routes in Central Paris for Yellow Vests protest marches
🇫🇷 #GiletsJaunes samedi : deux cortèges déclarés à Paris… (Le Parisien) https://t.co/s3BltG0bun pic.twitter.com/EZhaWUzsxJGilles Klein (@GillesKLEIN) January 5, 2019