Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your good intentions …
 
France
Yellow Vests Demonstration Emmanuel Macron

8th Yellow Vest protests under way [Live coverage]

By
media Yellow vest protestors hoist an effigy in front of The Arc de Triomphe on The Champs-Elysees in Paris on January 5, 2019. Yellow vest protestors hoist an effigy in front of The Arc de Tr

The grass-roots Yellow Vest movement in France has been demonstrating against the government since November last year. Follow RFI's live coverage of the protests today.

  • 13:00 : Protests in Paris and elsewhere in France have been largely peaceful so far.

 

  • 12:16 : In central Paris - demonstrators plan to march from the Town Hall (Hotel de Ville) to the National Assembly. Other protesters are on the Champs-Elysées, where previous protests had been marred by violent clashes between rioters and police.

 

  • 10:32 : 18 Yellow Vests have been arrested and put into custody in the Saone-et-Loire department, in western France.

 

  • 09:45 : A call on social media for the gilets jaunes to abandon the hallmark yellow vest seems to have backfired. Most protesters are wearing the yellow safety vest.

 

  • 09:30 : Protests on Paris's Champs Elysés have been officially declared. people starting to trickle in.

 

  • 08:30 : First gilets jaunes protests in 2019. Protests declared in Paris, Bordeaux, Toulouse and other main cities in France

Possible routes in Central Paris for Yellow Vests protest marches

>> Find out more more about the Yellow Vest movement

Related
 
