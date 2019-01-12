[LIVE] - Momentum gathers for 9th weekend of Yellow Vest protests

- 19:40 - 84,000 protestors across France came out on this 9th Saturday of protesting by the Yellow Vests say police officials
- 19:30 - 240 people arrested across France with 200 in police custody say Police
- 19:00 - 156 arrested, 74 people in police custody says Paris police
- 17:00 - 102 arrests in Paris, while 2,600 protesters in Nantes (Western France), according to government figures.
- 16:30 - Some 5000 gilets jaunes in Bordeaux, authorities say.
- 16:29 - Earlier this month, President Macron called for a national debate addressing problems faced by the French people. The debate kicks off on Monday January 15. Former sports minister Chantal Jouanno was appointed as lead coordinator. However, she resigned on Tuesday following revelations about her salary.
- 16:24 - Since the Yellow Vest movement started two months ago, 10 people have been killed and more than 1,500 wounded.
- 16:20 - The movement, initially a grass-roots revolt against a fuel tax, now encompasses multiple factions of France's middle and working classes. One of the key demands by the Yellow Vests is an overhaul of the French political system -- a 'Citizen's Democracy' where people have the ultimate say over government policies and appointments.
- 16:00 - 82 people all over France have been placed in custody, according to French Interior Ministry.
- 15:50 - Some 32,000 protesters all over France, according to authorities.
- 15:10 - Clashes between protesters and police at Bourges with tear gas fired by police. Similar incidents also reported at Nîmes, southern France
- 15:00 - 5000 protesters at Bourges, according to local authorities. The city in central France has become a new protest venue for Yellow Vest protesters
The 9th consecutive weekend of Yellow Vest protests - France 24 reports on Saturday morning
- 14:45 - 53 arrests in Paris so far, according to French television.
- 14:40 - A pro-Brexit rally in London with protesters wearing yellow vests, echoing their French counterparts.
Protesters wearing yellow vests participate in pro-Brexit demonstration march in central London, Britain January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
- 14:30 - First tensions between protesters and police in Paris. Tear gas fired at the Champs-Elysées avenue.
- 14:00 - 3000 Yellow Vests in Caen (Normandy) and 2000 in the southern city of Perpignan
- 13:30 - Yellow Vests to march through Paris' Grands Boulevards shopping area
- 13:00 - Several thousand Yellow Vests in Paris, 1200 reported at Bourges, central France, according to media reports. Demonstrations continue peaceably.
- 12:17 - No incidents of violence reported so far . Media attention has been diverted this morning to an accidental explosion in a Paris bakery that has left several people seriously injured.
- 12:00 - according to French newspaper Le Parisien, 24 people have been arrested in Paris
- 11:30 - 80,000 police have been deployed all over France. French media report some 700 gilets jaunes in the city of Bourges, Central France.
- 09:00 - An explosion in a bakery in the 9th district in Paris is reported to be accidental and unrelated to the Yellow Vest movement.
- 08:30 - French media Le Parisien reports Yellow Vests gathering near the French Ministry of Finance at the Bercy neighbourhood.
>> Find out more more about the Yellow Vest movement