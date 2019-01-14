RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
La Chica: the sound of magic realism
La Chica's debut album Cambio, released 8 February
 
Listen Download Podcast
France
France Emmanuel Macron Yellow Vests

Macron responsible for his own misfortunes, says analyst

By
Mayors of rural areas met French president Emmanuel Macron on January 14, 2019 in Paris and handed over the first citizens requests collected on registers available in city halls

Reactions to President Emmanuel Macron’s open letter have been pouring in since Sunday evening. Opposition parties were quick to criticize it and the Yellow Vests movement – whose regular protests during the last two months prompted the presidential address – brushed it aside once again and called for Macron to step down.

In response to a question as to why there appears to be a general disregard of and contempt towards any of Macron’s or his government’s initiatives to appease the French people,  Brigitte Ades, the UK bureau chief of the "Politique Internationale" quarterly believes that it is partly his own fault.

She said that at least some of the responsibility can be attributed to the political apparatus built by President Macron, which is not affiliated to traditional parties and does not benefit from the support of their institutions.

Macron's great national debate: "modern and innovative" Brigitte Ades, UK bureau chief of the "Politique Internationale" quarterly 14/01/2019 - by Zeenat Hansrod Listen

Macron is therefore, perceived to be weak, leading the protestors to believe that they are powerful. Ades met some of the Gilets Jaunes or Yellow Vests protestors.

“Unfortunately, quite a lot of them are linked to the extreme right. Of course, they just want disruption and they don’t care. Whatever Macron will offer, whatever Macron will do, will not pacify the Yellow Vests because they just want a far right [government] to be elect[ed],” she says.

Ades had an exchange with Eric Drouet, prominent organiser of the Yellow Vests movement, on a television set during a debate.

She asked him, “do you want a Marine Le Pen or a Marion Maréchal-Le Pen in power next time?”

“Yes,” replied Eric Drouet.

“He was very blunt about it. It’s tragic for France because they are not trying to [make things] better for France, they just want [to push] their political agenda,” Ades added.

But they are not the sole representatives of the movement, according to Ades. The protestors are also “honest lower middle class French” who are seeing their purchasing power being systematically eroded and are afraid for their children’s future. But Ades believes that they are being politically manipulated.

Macron’s letter

President Macron starts his open letter by saying that France is a country like no other. A country where the sentiment of inequality is more acute than elsewhere. A country where demands for solidarity are louder than elsewhere.

Macron set out 35 questions that will serve as the basis for the great national debate to be held over the next two months.

The French president, according to Ades, shows that he is willing to open a debate in a very modern and different way.

