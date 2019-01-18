RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
La Chica: the sound of magic realism
La Chica's debut album Cambio, released 8 February
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/16 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Gérald Toto: Swaying to a slower rhythm
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
  • media
    International report
    Effects of US government shutdown
  • media
    International report
    Mumbai's street children - part 2
  • media
    International report
    Street children in India's city Mumbai - part 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Yellow Vests Protests Journalists Emmanuel Macron

French police brace for 10th Yellow Vest Saturday protest

By
media A Yellow Vest protester in Nantes, France, holds a French flag during an anti-government demonstration, January 12, 2019 AFP/L. Venance

French police are mobilising for more yellow vest protests throughout the country on Saturday, after the ministry of the Interior said some 80,000 protesters came out last week, as the numbers of demonstrators continue to rise in the new year, but still below the 2018 crowd estimates.

The yellow vests are also slated to demonstrate at Vieux-Port in Marseilles, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Roanne, Valence, Clermont,-Ferrand, Montélimar, Dijon, Nevers, Montceau-les-Mines, Toulon, Avignon, and Béziers.

The French government said it would be putting “a lot of security forces on the street” this weekend, while Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that there was “fewer and fewer people mobilizing.”

While those protesting have complained of excessive force by the police, press freedom groups have called for an end to the violence on the streets against journalists covering the story.

“Citizens have the right to protest, journalists to inform!” said Reporters Without Borders on Friday. It has started a petition to call for the Yellow Vests to refrain from attacking journalists. The petition has been signed by several news and photo agencies.

The presence of Yellow Vests on the street won’t be the only event, however.

President Emmanuel Macron has started his “Grand National Debate”, a series of town hall meetings across the country. Macron’s debates are focusing on four issues that the Yellow Vest movement has been protesting: purchasing power, taxation, democracy, and the environment.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.