French President Emmanuel Macron's concessions to the Yellow Vests
France gilets jaunes Media Yellow Vests Great National Debate Emmanuel Macron

Journalists protest against Yellow Vest attacks on media

Journalists rallied in Paris to underline the need to report safely on the gilets jaunes protests.

Dozens of journalists have gathered in central Paris to protest against attacks on reporters covering the Yellow Vest demonstrations. The rally at Place de la République comes a day after a reporter from the Républicain Lorrain newspaper group was allegedly assaulted near a roundabout in Moselle.

On 15 January, 30 French media houses published a joint communiqué hitting out at the rising wave of aggression towards the media at demonstrations.

Editors from several leading titles and broadcasters also set up a petition underlining press freedom on the website of the media campaign group Reporters Sans Frontières.

More than 80,000 people are expected to take to the streets on the 10th weekend of protests against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

On 15 January Macron launched a Great National Debate aimed at tackling the grievances highlighted during the Yellow Vest protests.

Suggestions books have been placed in thousands of town and village halls throughout the country.

During a visit to Souillac in southwest France yesterday, Macron was warned not to use the national debate as a screen for inactivity.

