Journalists protest against Yellow Vest attacks on media

On 15 January, 30 French media houses published a joint communiqué hitting out at the rising wave of aggression towards the media at demonstrations.
Editors from several leading titles and broadcasters also set up a petition underlining press freedom on the website of the media campaign group Reporters Sans Frontières.
More than 80,000 people are expected to take to the streets on the 10th weekend of protests against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.
On 15 January Macron launched a Great National Debate aimed at tackling the grievances highlighted during the Yellow Vest protests.
Suggestions books have been placed in thousands of town and village halls throughout the country.
During a visit to Souillac in southwest France yesterday, Macron was warned not to use the national debate as a screen for inactivity.