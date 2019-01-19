RFI in 15 languages

 

France
France Emmanuel Macron Alexandre Benalla politics

Macron ex-bodyguard Benalla charged for use of diplomatic passports

By
media O Ministério Público da França anunciou hoje que Alexandre Benalla, foi detido para interrogatório no último escândalo protagonizado por este ex-chefe de segurança do Palácio do Eliseu, o caso de uso indevido de passaporte diplomático. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

A former top security aide to French President Emmanuel Macron has been placed under formal investigation for the illegal use of diplomatic passports after he was sacked from the Elysée Palace.

Alexandre Benalla's lawyer confirmed his client was placed under formal investigation at a court hearing Friday for unauthorised use of official documents.

The 27-year-old was not charged with forgery, an allegation levelled by Macron's chief of staff Patrick Strzoda.

Benalla was taken into police custody on Thursday after revelations last month that he had continued to travel on a diplomatic passport after being fired in August.

He already faces criminal charges after he was filmed roughing up protesters on May Day last year while wearing a police helmet.

Revelations over the summer that Macron's office knew about that incident but kept Benalla in his job led to furious accusations from political opponents of a presidential cover-up.

In recent weeks it has emerged that Benalla retained two diplomatic and two service passports after losing his job, using them to travel to Africa for meetings with top officials including Chadian President Idriss Déby.

Benalla says he has been working legitimately as a business consultant.

But some officials fear he has been attempting to profit from his former insider status. Last month he received a sharp warning against any breach of confidentiality.

Benalla has claimed that he returned the passports shortly after his sacking but that they were handed back to him by an official in the presidency in October.

Appearing before a Senate committee probing the affair, Strzoda said Wednesday that Benalla had used his diplomatic passports "some 20 times" over the past six months.

A former bouncer, Benalla began working as a bodyguard for Macron during his election campaign in 2016 before being promoted to a senior security role in the presidential palace in May 2017.

(with AFP)

