Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
McCalla's third album, The Capitalist Blues, includes several songs in Haitian creole.
 
France
France Corsica Bastia Attack Shooting

One dead, several injured in attack on Corsica

By
View of the city of Bastia on the French island of Corsica. Getty Images

A man opened fire in the city of Bastia on the French island of Corsica on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring five others, before taking refuge in the building where he lived. Police evacuated and blocked off the area.

Officials said the suspect shot several passers-by, killing one person and injuring five others in the Lupino neighbourhood of Bastia, which sits on the north coast of Corsica in the Mediterranean Sea.

“An isolated gunman began shooting in the street at 4:30pm before hiding in the building where he lives,” state officials told AFP agency.

“In total, six people were hit with bullets, and one of them has died,” state prosecutor Caroline Tharot said at the scene.

She said one of the wounded was a police officer who intervened during the attack. Three residents were wounded inside the building and one was evacuated, suggesting two others may be held as hostages.

Officials said they were not treating the attack as terrorist or gang-related and told media the suspect was 66 years old and had a record of previous convictions.

Police evacuated nearby buildings and blocked off the apartment building where the man lived and urged residents to avoid the area.

Jean-Guy Talamoni, speaker in the semi-autonomous Corsican Assembly, said the parliamentary session planned for Thursday would be indefinitely suspended.

(with AFP)

