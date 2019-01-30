Storm Gabriel moves from French territory, heads to Germany

Despite rising temperatures in northern France some 40,000 homes were without electricity and rail services were hampered after fallen trees cut power lines and blocked tracks.
The transport association Sanef reported cancelled bus services in Amiens and Lille until late Wednesday morning with flights resuming at Lille-Lesquin airport just before midday.
Transport minister, Elisabeth Borne, on Tuesday urged motorists to be cautious if they had to venture out.
The RN 118 in Les Ulis to the south-west of Paris reopened on Wednesday afternoon. Police closed the road on Tuesday in anticipation of heavy snowfall.
In February 2017, around 2,000 were trapped on the stretch in freezing temperatures.