RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
McCalla's third album, The Capitalist Blues, includes several songs in Haitian creole.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/25 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Surrogacy in Kenya: a growing trend
  • media
    International report
    Tunisia marks eight years since its revolution
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is buried in the 4,400-year-old Egyptian tomb?
  • media
    World music matters
    Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
  • media
    International report
    German colonialism part 5
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Weather France Transport Snow

Storm Gabriel moves from French territory, heads to Germany

By
media Two French regions remained on high alert as Storm Gabriel moved eastwards to Germany. RFI/Mike Woods

Two regions in France remained on high alert on Wednesday as Storm Gabriel moved eastwards across the country towards Germany. The Aveyron in the south-west and the Meuse in the east maintained their "orange" status as snow blocked roads.

Despite rising temperatures in northern France some 40,000 homes were without electricity and rail services were hampered after fallen trees cut power lines and blocked tracks.

The transport association Sanef reported cancelled bus services in Amiens and Lille until late Wednesday morning with flights resuming at Lille-Lesquin airport just before midday.

Transport minister, Elisabeth Borne, on Tuesday urged motorists to be cautious if they had to venture out.

The RN 118 in Les Ulis to the south-west of Paris reopened on Wednesday afternoon. Police closed the road on Tuesday in anticipation of heavy snowfall.

In February 2017, around 2,000 were trapped on the stretch in freezing temperatures.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.