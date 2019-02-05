RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/31 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's efforts to protect underwater heritage
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
  • media
    World music matters
    From Daud to Dudu: Israeli rock star makes classic Iraqi songs …
  • media
    International report
    Despite all odds Central American migrants say they will continue …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Freedom at any cost: Saudi woman escapes to France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Fire

Nine die in Paris fire, police suspect arson

By
media Residential building engulfed in flames, Paris B. Moser/Brigade des Sapeurs-Pompiers de Paris (BSPP) via REUTER

Nine people have died in an overnight blaze at an apartment block in Paris that is being treated by police as a possible arson attack.

The fire on the top floors of an eight-storey building in the rue Erlanger in the wealthy 16th district of southwest Paris is one of the most deadly in the capital in years.

The blaze left around 30 people, including six firefighters, with injuries.

"One person has been arrested. It's a woman. She's currently in custody," Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said from the scene on Tuesday morning.

French radio station France Info reported that there was a disagreement between neighbours.

The fire started at about 1:00 am local time and was finally brought under control more than five hours later by around 200 firefighters.

Firefighters have yet to search the upper floors of the eight-storey block, where the fire was apparently the most violent and so there are fears that the death toll could increase.

Some of those affected scrambled on to nearby roofs to escape the smoke and flames.

About 50 people were evacuated from the block and two adjacent buildings were also evacuated.

The residential neighbourhood lies on the edge of the vast Bois de Boulogne park and close to the stadium of football club Paris Saint-Germain, the Parc des Princes.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.