Gilets jaunes: serious injuries amid 13th weekend of protests

A man was taken to hospital after his hand was blown off by a sting-ball grenade during gilets jaunes protests in Paris on Saturday. The incident came during clashes between demonstrators and police in front of the Assemblée nationale.

Witnesses said the grenade landed near the man's leg and it exploded as he picked it up. He also suffered head injuries.

"He was screaming in pain," said a witness. "We laid him on his side. He didn't have any fingers left. He didn't have much left above his wrist. It was awful."

The 13th round of gilets jaunes demonstrations throughout France was marked by scuffles. Police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters made their way from the Champs-Elysées towards the Eiffel Tower.

Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

An estimated 16,000 demonstrators took to the streets in other French cities including Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Avignon and Marseille.

Some 80,000 police have been deployed for the latest wave of protests which followed a meeting between Christophe Chalencon, one of the leading figures of the gilets jaunes and the Italian deputy Prime Minister, Luigi Di Maio.

Other gilets jaunes luminaries have lambasted the meeting. Maxime Nicolle accused Di Maio of appropriating the gilets jaunes movement.

“You met some people who have created a political party but in no case did you meet the leaders of the gilets jaunes, because there is no leader,” she said.