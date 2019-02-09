RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/06 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
  • media
    International report
    Providing justice to people in Ethiopia's Somali regional state
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    “No future in Sudan under Bashir” says opposition leader
  • media
    International report
    The search for low tech across Africa
  • media
    International report
    Kenyan-based Flipflopi boat is calling for a plastic revolution
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris France gilets jaunes Emmanuel Macron

Gilets jaunes: serious injuries amid 13th weekend of protests

By
media Gilets jaunes clashed with security forces ooutside the Assemblée nationale. AFP/Zakaria Abdelkafi

A man was taken to hospital after his hand was blown off by a sting-ball grenade during gilets jaunes protests in Paris on Saturday. The incident came during clashes between demonstrators and police in front of the Assemblée nationale.

Witnesses said the grenade landed near the man's leg and it exploded as he picked it up. He also suffered head injuries.

"He was screaming in pain," said a witness. "We laid him on his side. He didn't have any fingers left. He didn't have much left above his wrist. It was awful."

The 13th round of gilets jaunes demonstrations throughout France was marked by scuffles. Police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters made their way from the Champs-Elysées towards the Eiffel Tower.

Protesters wearing yellow vests take part in a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

An estimated 16,000 demonstrators took to the streets in other French cities including Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Avignon and Marseille.

Some 80,000 police have been deployed for the latest wave of protests which followed a meeting between Christophe Chalencon, one of the leading figures of the gilets jaunes and the Italian deputy Prime Minister, Luigi Di Maio.

Other gilets jaunes luminaries have lambasted the meeting. Maxime Nicolle accused Di Maio of appropriating the gilets jaunes movement.

“You met some people who have created a political party but in no case did you meet the leaders of the gilets jaunes, because there is no leader,” she said.

Photo de Luigi Di Maio avec Gilets Jaunes Twitter Luigi Di Maio

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.