RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/06 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
  • media
    International report
    Providing justice to people in Ethiopia's Somali regional state
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    “No future in Sudan under Bashir” says opposition leader
  • media
    International report
    The search for low tech across Africa
  • media
    International report
    Kenyan-based Flipflopi boat is calling for a plastic revolution
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Accident Lyon Fire

Woman and child killed in Lyon gas blast

By
media 2019 02 10 Lyon fire two deaths The fire broke out after a gas blast in a bakery situated on the ground floor of the two-storey building The broke out after a gas blast in a bakery situated on the ground floor of the two-storey building AFP

A woman and a child were killed in a fire in the eastern city of Lyon believed to have been sparked by a gas blast in a bakery, authorities said.

The fire comes days after 10 people were killed in a blaze at a Paris apartment building and a month after a massive gas explosion in the centre of the capital that left four dead in a building that also housed a bakery.

The Lyon fire broke out Saturday night after the blast in the bakery on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

"Two bodies were found, that of a woman and a child," Lyon's public prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said, adding that police were investigating the cause of the blaze.

Witnesses told French news agency AFP that a man who suffered minor injuries after jumping from the second floor told the fire service that his pregnant wife and child were still inside. Three passersby were also slightly hurt.

"Blue flames several metres high rose up from the bakery and engulfed the upper floors," Chahine Reghi, a man living across the street, told AFP.

Tuesday's inferno in Paris was started by a resident with psychological problems, investigators said. The suspect, who is in her 40s, has been charged over the fire, which was the deadliest in the city in over a decade

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.