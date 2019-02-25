Searching for Jim Morrison's soul in Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris

Many famous people from all over who died in Paris ended up in Père Lachaise cemetery. Jim Morrison,the iconic singer with American rock band The Doors is one such person. Even 48 years after his death, his grave remains the most visited of all.

With more than 3.5 million visitors each year, Père Lachaise Cemetery is the third most visited place in Paris after the Louvre Museum and the Eiffel Tower.

Since 2000, the cemetery has attracted four times more tourists, according to Benoît Gallot, the chief administrator of Père Lachaise. "It’s free and easy to access. Also tourism has developed in Paris and there is a new public coming from Asia", he told RFI.

While global visitors come from all corners of the world to visit the graves of their famous compatriots who are buried in Père Lachaise, they also come to see the graves of artists such as French singer Edith Piaf, Oscar Wilde and Chopin.

Visiting Jim Morrison's grave

The grave of Jim Morrison, who died in Paris on 3 July 1971, aged 27, remains the most popular grave in the cemetery 48 years after his death.

"Today it is a must see for any tourist who sets foot in Père-Lachaise," says Benoît Gallot.

His grave has been secured for more than twenty years. Gallot explains:

"In the 80’s, beginning of the 90’s there was a lot of damage caused by tags on nearby graves. Many fans would also come with alcohol or drugs."

There is now a security perimeter composed of barriers that prevent access to the grave.

Allan Kardec and Ahmet Kaya

The graves of two other international figures' are also big attractions.

Allan Kardec, the founder of Spiritism who was born in 1804 and died in 1869.

"His grave is really flowery and well-maintened especially by the Brazilians [as] there is a true cult in Brazil , explains Benoît Gallot.

The grave of Singer Ahmet Kaya of mixed Kurdish-Turkish origin, often identified himself as a "Kurd of Turkey", is also very popular.

Kaya died in exile in France in November 2000. "According to estimates, there were between 10,000 and 15,000 people at his funeral", says Benoît Gallot.

"Everyday, people take selfies in front of his grave, just as they do at the grave of Jim Morrison".