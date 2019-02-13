French armoured truck driver who took off with millions arrested

The driver of a cash delivery van in Paris, who drove off with his vehicle and an estimated 3.4 million euros, has been arrested in Amiens.

French television showed images of Adrien Derbez jumping out of the window of a flat in Amiens as the police arrived. But he landed on the first floor balcony where he was arrested.

A woman, who is thought to have been his accomplice, was seen carrying bags and was later intercepted at the wheel of his car.

A large part of the money has been recovered.

The truck driver disappeared after stopping outside a Western Union office at around 6:00 am on Monday in Aubervilliers, a suburb just north of the capital.

He stayed behind the wheel as two of his colleagues went inside.

"When they came back out, the van and the driver were gone," a police source said.

The van was found soon afterwards a few blocks away with its doors wide open, but without the bags of cash.

Loomis, the armoured van company which owns the vehicle, did not initially return calls seeking comment.

One of the last major such heists took place in February 2018 when the driver of a Swiss money transfer business handed over a huge ransom to thieves.

The man agree to hand over the contents of his cash-filled truck -- some 10 to 15 million Swiss francs ($ 9.0 to 14.9 million) -- after his daughter was kidnapped in Lyon.

One man was arrested in June in Lyon, when 2.3 million from the heist was recovered.

In November 2009, another driver, Toni Musulin, fled in the armoured van he was driving with some 11.6 million euros in cash collected from a Bank of France building in Lyon.

He was caught shortly afterwards and much of the money he had hidden in a garage wall was recovered.

He served four years in prison.