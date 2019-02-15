RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
Jean-Luc Thomas continually enriches his flute playing with musicians all over the world
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/13 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's anti-graft body says Weah undermining fight against …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
  • media
    International report
    Providing justice to people in Ethiopia's Somali Regional State
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Sport Nantes Cardiff French football

Body of Emiliano Sala arrives in Argentina

By
media Emiliano Sala was on his way to his new club Cardiff City when his plane crashed into the English Channel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The coffin bearing the body of the footballer Emiliano Sala arrived in Argentina on Friday ahead of his funeral on Saturday in his hometown of Progreso. Sala, 28, died when his plane crashed into the English Channel during a flight on 21 January between the French city of Nantes and the Welsh capital Cardiff.

Sala had been visiting his former teammates in Nantes to say goodbye following his transfer to the English Premier League side Cardiff City.

The Argentine's body was recovered from the plane wreckage in the English Channel last week. However there is no trace of the 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson.

The British Airways flight carrying Sala's body landed on Friday morning at Buenos Aires airport. The final rites with the family will take place on Saturday.

"This is a day of historic grief for Progreso," said Daniel Ribero, the president of the San Martin de Progreso club, where Sala played for 10 years before leaving for France. "We could never have imagined this. We are all in a state of shock."

Sala's former team, Nantes, paid tribute to him by playing in an all black kit during Sunday's match against Nimes. Each player's jersey bore his name rather than their own.

Nicolas Pallois, Sala's close friend at Nantes and the Nantes secretary general, Loïc Morin, will represent the club at the funeral.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.