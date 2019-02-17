WW2 bomb exploded by experts in Paris, evacuees return home

A first explosion, followed by a second, muffled explosion were heard at around 1pm local time (1200GMT), as dirt and smoke sprayed out of a hole seven metres deep.
Paris : explosion d'une bombe d'aviation de la seconde guerre mondiale qui a été découverte le 4 février pic.twitter.com/owoA0eOfgeCNEWS (@CNEWS) February 17, 2019
French bomb experts had been called in to get rid of the unexploded 1944 bomb which was discovered on 4 February this year during engineering work in the area.
Residents had been told to leave their homes as early as six o'clock in the morning.
They were welcomed by Red Cross and municipal workers in various public buildings nearby.
The operation also meant blocking the ring road around Paris and stopping suburban trains in and out of Gare du Nord, as well as international Eurostar trains.