France
Bomb Paris France World War

WW2 bomb exploded by experts in Paris, evacuees return home

By
The detonator for the WW2 bomb found in the north of Paris with bomb squad members and members of the town hall.

Life can go back to normal now after the successful controlled detonation on Sunday of a WWII bomb that had been found north of Gare du Nord just outside Paris. The planned deactivation meant an evacuation of more than 1,800 residents from the surrounding area.

A first explosion, followed by a second, muffled explosion were heard at around 1pm local time (1200GMT), as dirt and smoke sprayed out of a hole seven metres deep.

Tweet - Paris 18eme bomb exploded

French bomb experts had been called in to get rid of the unexploded 1944 bomb which was discovered on 4 February this year during engineering work in the area.

Residents had been told to leave their homes as early as six o'clock in the morning.

They were welcomed by Red Cross and municipal workers in various public buildings nearby.

The operation also meant blocking the ring road around Paris and stopping suburban trains in and out of Gare du Nord, as well as international Eurostar trains.

 

