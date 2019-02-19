Fashion 'King' Karl Lagerfeld, the talent behind Chanel, dies aged 85

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel, has died at the age of 85.

Largerfeld, who was the creative director of the Chanel design label, missed his company's Paris Fashion Week show in January because he was "tired".

Karl Lagerfeld dies

According to French press reports, the designer died on Tuesday after having been admitted to the Franco-American hospital in Parisian suburb Neuilly-sur-Seine for emergency treatment.

Speculation about Lagerfeld’s health was rife last month when he pulled out of two Chanel Paris haute couture fashion shows, citing fatigue. He sent his studio head, Virginie Viard, to take his place at the presentation of the 2019 spring-summer collection.

His last public appearance was when he appeared at the Champs Elysées with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo for the inauguration of Christmas celebrations.

German-born Lagerfeld was artistic director of three separate brands at the same time right up to his death: France's Chanel -- the world's richest label -- Italy's Fendi and his eponymous line.

Death of a "creative genius"

Bernard Arnault, owner of the luxury giant LVMH -- the most powerful man in fashion -- said he was "infinitely saddened" by the loss of a "very dear friend" and a "creative genius".

"Fashion and culture have lost a major inspiration. He contributed to making Paris the fashion capital of the world and Fendi one of the most innovative of Italian brands," the billionaire said.

With his powdered white pony tail, black sunglasses and starched high-collared white shirts, Lagerfeld was as instantly recognisable as his celebrity clients.

News of his death led to an outpouring of emotion in the industry, and tributes began flowing in from politicians and fans.



"It's a privilege to be able to say that you've worked with him, that you've listened to him speak, that you've talked with him, that you've been dressed by him," said the French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis on Instagram.

"Karl Lagerfeld is an immense personality, someone out of the ordinary," French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told RTL radio.

