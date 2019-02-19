RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/15 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
  • media
    World music matters
    Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's anti-graft body says Weah undermining fight against …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Karl Lagerfeld Fashion Haute couture

Fashion 'King' Karl Lagerfeld, the talent behind Chanel, dies aged 85

By
media Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent, 11 Decembre 1954 Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel, has died at the age of 85.

Largerfeld, who was the creative director of the Chanel design label, missed his company's Paris Fashion Week show in January because he was "tired".

Karl Lagerfeld dies

According to French press reports, the designer died on Tuesday after having been admitted to the Franco-American hospital in Parisian suburb Neuilly-sur-Seine for emergency treatment.

Speculation about Lagerfeld’s health was rife last month when he pulled out of two Chanel Paris haute couture fashion shows, citing fatigue. He sent his studio head, Virginie Viard, to take his place at the presentation of the 2019 spring-summer collection.

His last public appearance was when he appeared at the Champs Elysées with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo for the inauguration of Christmas celebrations.

German-born Lagerfeld was artistic director of three separate brands at the same time right up to his death: France's Chanel -- the world's richest label -- Italy's Fendi and his eponymous line.

Death of a "creative genius"

Bernard Arnault, owner of the luxury giant LVMH -- the most powerful man in fashion -- said he was "infinitely saddened" by the loss of a "very dear friend" and a "creative genius".

"Fashion and culture have lost a major inspiration. He contributed to making Paris the fashion capital of the world and Fendi one of the most innovative of Italian brands," the billionaire said.

With his powdered white pony tail, black sunglasses and starched high-collared white shirts, Lagerfeld was as instantly recognisable as his celebrity clients.

News of his death led to an outpouring of emotion in the industry, and tributes began flowing in from politicians and fans.
 

"It's a privilege to be able to say that you've worked with him, that you've listened to him speak, that you've talked with him, that you've been dressed by him," said the French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis on Instagram.

 "Karl Lagerfeld is an immense personality, someone out of the ordinary," French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told RTL radio.
 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.