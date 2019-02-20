RFI in 15 languages

 

The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
French fencing Federation recognises light sabre duels

media The Star Wars character Darth Vader was an expert with a light sabre. AFP/Mark Ralston

A long time ago, in a movie hall far, far away, the Star Wars movies introduced light sabres to the world. Ever since, countless fans of the film franchise have wielded the Jedi Knight's weapon of choice in imaginary battles to repel Sith predators from the dark side of the force. And it has now become an official sport.

French fencing chiefs have recognised light sabre duelling as an official sport.

The physicality of light sabre combat is part of the reason why the French Fencing Federation is equipping fencing clubs with light sabres and training instructors.

“With young people today, it’s a real public health issue," said Serge Aubailly, the federation’s secretary general. "They don’t do any sport and only exercise with their thumbs. That is why we are trying to create a bond between our discipline and modern technologies, so participating in a sport feels natural.”

And so it seems like destiny.

French organisers have produced competition rules intended to make light sabre duelling both competitive and easy on the eye.

As well as choreography competitions, there will be contests in which combatants fight inside a circle.

Strikes to the head or body are worth five points; to the arms or legs, three points; on hands, one point.

The winner is the first to reach 15 points or whoever has the most points after three minutes.

“Cape-and-sword movies have always had a big impact on our federation and its growth,” Aubailly said. “Light sabre films have the same impact. Young people want to give it a try.”

