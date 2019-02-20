RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
  • media
    World music matters
    Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's anti-graft body says Weah undermining fight against …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France gilets jaunes Yellow Vests Protests

Yellow Vest boxer leaves jail to begin open-prison sentence

By
media Christophe Dettinger will travel between an open-prison and his job. Screenshot

Christophe Dettinger, the ex-boxer who was convicted for beating up police officers during a Yellow Vest demonstration, has left custody to begin his year long open-prison sentence.

The former national light-heavyweight champion was caught on camera on 5 January punching policemen during clashes on a footbridge over the river Seine in Paris.

Dettinger, 37, who has been in custody since turning himself in after the attack, left Fleury-Mérogis prison to go to the Corbeil-Essonnes open-prison.

From there he will start the routine of going to his job as a local government employee in Arpajon and then back to the open-prison at night.

The married father-of-three, who had no previous convictions, apologised for his actions during a court hearing on 14 February.

"I wanted to stop an injustice but I ended up creating another," Dettinger told the court.

The Yellow Vest movement – named after the high-visibility safety vests worn by demonstrators – started over proposals to increase fuel prices but it grew into a revolt against the economic policies and leadership style of President Emmanuel Macron.

Dettinger, who also received an 18-month suspended sentence, is banned from visiting Paris for six months and must pay his two victims 2,000 and 3,000 euros.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.