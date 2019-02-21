RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
France

French jihadist who claimed 2015 Paris attacks for Islamic State group killed in Syria - reports

Fabien Clain, the French jihadist who recorded the Islamic State armed group’s claim of responsibility for the 13 November Paris attacks, has been killed in Syria, according to France Info news.

The French authorities said they were working to confirm the reports, a source close to the case told Reuters.

"There is no confirmation at this stage that he has been killed," the source said, adding that an investigation was underway.

French radio France Info reported that Clain was killed on Wednesday in a coalition airstrike on the eastern Syrian town of Baghouz, the last stronghold of the Islamic State group.

Clain was identified as the man who read the message claiming that IS had carried out the 13 November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

His brother Jean-Michel was seriously wounded in the strike, according to France Info.

 

 
