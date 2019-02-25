RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Freedom of expression in Bahrain
France
France Agriculture Prime Minister Edouard Philippe

French PM encourages agricultural research and digital innovation

By
French prime minister Edouard Philippe photographe in January, 2019. AFP Photos/François Guillot

French Prime minister Edouard Philippe devoted his visit to the International Agriculture Fair to research, digital innovation and training.

After President Emmanuel Macron's marathon performance of 14 hours at the fair on Saturday, it was the turn of his Prime minister to visit the International Agriculture Fair today.

Edouard Philippe spent 45 minutes, instead of the 15 minutes earmarked, in discussion with the head of the French National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA).

He also spent time on the Digital Farm stand which regroups around 29 start-ups.

Philippe highlighted the cutting edge research accomplished by INRA in the international field and deplored that it was not sufficiently recognised.

The Prime minister said there is a gap between what is being accomplished on the ground in the agricultural sector and the perception the public has of this sector.

He said that the agriculture sector in France offers great employment opportunities.The Agriculture minister, Didier Guillaume, who accompanied Edouard Philippe, said that there will be an agreement signed with the Education minister in order to ensure to boost agricultural and farming jobs.

Prime minister Edourad Philippe will go back to the International Agriculture Fair on Tuesday and Wednesday.

