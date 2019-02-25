French jihadists in Iraq to be discussed during Salih 's French visit

Iraq's President Barham Salih first official visit to France will focus on security, trade and the fate of the French jihadists stationed in the region.

France maintains a military presence in Iraq by reinforcing the capabilities of the Iraqi army through training, logistical support and intelligence sharing.

Prior to Salih's visit to France, Florence Parly, the French minister of Armed Forces, was in Iraq last week where she met the President.

"Iraq wants to establish advanced and expanded relations with France in various fields. We firmly believe that the two countries can play an important and influential role in many regional and international issues," said President Salih in an official statement after meeting Parly in Baghdad.

The fate of the French jihadists currently in Iraq is another topic that will be tabled. France wants French jihadists to face trial in Iraq rather than be repatriated in the country.

Reports indicate that foreign jihadists captured in Syria have been transferred to Iraq. If confirmed, Iraq might organise the trials of the jihadists and avoid their repatriation to their respective home countries as this is proving to be a controversial issue for all foreign governments.

Prior to the Minister Parly's visit to Iraq, the French Foreign Affairs minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian was also in Baghdad in mid-January where he met both the country's Prime minister and President.

Le Drian then announced that France had earmarked a one-billion-euro loan over the next four years to help Iraq with reconstruction and achieving stabilisation.

He also declared that French businesses were "absolutely available to contribute to Iraq's reconstruction."

Trade ties and economic reconstruction are also on the menu of talks between Presidents Macron and Salih.

The Iraqi presidency website annouced that President Salih is expected to meet senior French officials and senators.