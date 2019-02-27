RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Freedom of expression in Bahrain
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/22 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Life and sensuality in a refugee camp in Suliaman Addonia's "Silence …
  • media
    International report
    Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in this week's Clasico match …
  • media
    International report
    Rafah Crossing re-opens
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Freedom of expression in Bahrain
  • media
    World music matters
    Pianist Faraj Suleiman develops his new Palestinian sound in …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
aviation Air France-KLM Business

Air France-KLM shares plunge after Dutch buy stake

By
media Air France and KLM merged in 2004 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Shares in Air France-KLM plummeted on Wednesday, a day after the Dutch government announced it was buying a stake in the airline in a bid to match the French state's influence.

"With this share purchase, the Dutch cabinet wants to be able to directly influence the future development of Air France-KLM in order to optimally ensure the Dutch public interest," Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Tuesday.

"The aim is to eventually get to a position equal to that of the French state," Hoekstra added. France has a 14.3 per cent stake.

The surprise Dutch purchase of the 12.68 per cent share stunned Paris, with Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire saying the Dutch government had not informed France.

"It is essential to respect the principles of good governance and for Air France-KLM to be managed... without state interference," Le Maire told the French newspaper Les Echos.

The move threatens to reignite tensions after a bitter dispute earlier this year about the fate of the chief executive of the group's Dutch arm, and concerns over a series of strikes in France last year.

Air France and KLM merged in 2004 but continue to operate largely separately,

Despite the recent upheaval, Air France-KLM reported last week that its annual net profits rose by 150 per cent to 409 million euros.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.