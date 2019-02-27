RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Freedom of expression in Bahrain
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/22 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Life and sensuality in a refugee camp in Suliaman Addonia's "Silence …
  • media
    International report
    Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in this week's Clasico match …
  • media
    International report
    Rafah Crossing re-opens
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Freedom of expression in Bahrain
  • media
    World music matters
    Pianist Faraj Suleiman develops his new Palestinian sound in …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Europe

French sports shop Decathlon drops Muslim hijab after outcry

By
media Decathlon sell the sports hijab in Morocco Captura de vídeo France 2

The French sports retailer Decathlon has cancelled plans to sell a sports version of the hijab Muslim headscarf in France, following an outcry.

Decathlon communications director Xavier Rivoire told French radio that the decision had been taken not to sell the product for now.

Hijab is not illegal

He added that Decathlon shop staff had suffered insults and threats after the planned sales were announced.

The hijab, which covers the hair but leaves the face open, is a common sight on the streets and elsewhere in France, where it is quite legal.

It is not legal to wear the hijab though, or symbols of any other religion, in France’s strictly secular state-run schools.

So the sale of a sports version of the hijab would have been completely legal - but the idea sparked considerable controversy.

Some see such garments as instruments to subjugate women, not in line with France’s values.

Others argue that they make it easier for Muslim women to engage in sport and other activities.

While acknowledging that wearing a sports hijab would be entirely lawful, minister Agnes Buzyn told French radio "it is a vision of women that I do not share. I would have preferred that a French brand not promote the veil."

Several politicians agreed with a tweet from Socialist MP Valérie Rabault suggesting a boycott of Decathlon in France.

Lydia Guirous, spokesperson for the mainstream right LR party denounced what she described as “Islamism which only tolerates women when their heads are covered.”

Divided opinions

MPs from Macron’s LREM party were divided.

Aurore Bergé declared that she would “no longer have confidence in a brand which breaches our values” because “sport emancipates, it is not about submitting”

However LREM MP Fiona Lazaar called for a halt to what she termed “this collective hysteria”.

It’s not the first time such debates have raged in France over whether or not to facilitate the wearing of face- and body-covering garments worn by Muslim women.

In 2016, the appearance on beaches of the body-concealing "burkini" swimsuit, led to a similar dispute.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.