RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Freedom of expression in Bahrain
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/25 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Life and sensuality in a refugee camp in Suliaman Addonia's "Silence …
  • media
    International report
    Sierra Leoneans refugees seeking help in Guinea
  • media
    International report
    Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in this week's Clasico match …
  • media
    International report
    Rafah Crossing re-opens
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Freedom of expression in Bahrain
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Cannes film France

Inarritu chosen to chair Cannes Film Festival jury

By
media Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is the first Mexican to chair the jury at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Oscar winning director, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, will chair the jury at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, organisers announced. "Since the beginning of my career, the Cannes Film Festival has been important to me," said the 55-year-old who is the first Mexican to head the judging panel.

"It is an honour and pleasure to come back this year and I am very proud to chair the jury. The cinema flows through the veins of the planet and this festival is the heart."

The 72nd edition of the festival will run between 14 and 25 May. Last year the Australian actress, Cate Blanchett, led the jury. It gave the top prize - the Palme d'Or - to the Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda for the film Shoplifters.

"With the jury, we will have the privilege of being the first viewers of our new colleagues from all over the world," added Inarritu. "It is a real pleasure and a great responsibility that we will take with passion and dedication."

Fab three

Inarritu is one of a troika of Mexican filmmakers who have dominated the Academy Awards in recent years. On Sunday, Alfonso Cuaron won the Oscar for the best director for his film Roma.

In 2018 Guillermo del Toro claimed the trophy for The Shape of Water.

In 2015 and 2016, Inarritu hoisted the Oscar for best director for Birdman and The Revenant respectively.

"Not only is he a daring filmmaker full of surprises, Alejandro is also a man of conviction, an artist of his time," said Cannes director Thierry Fremaux.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.