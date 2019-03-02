RFI in 15 languages

 

France
Migration United Kingdom Justice

French court jails three migrant smugglers over English Channel crossings

By
media Migrants off the shores of Calais, France, attempting to cross the English Channel (File photo - August 2018) STR / AFP

Two Iraqis and one Iranian have been jailed in France for smuggling migrants by boat to the UK. Authorities were alerted following suspicious sales of inflatable dinghies.

A French court on Friday jailed two Iraqis and one Iranian man for organising illegal migrant boat journeys across the English Channel.

The 32-year-old Iraqi, considered the group leader, received an 18-month sentence from the court in Boulogne, on the northern French coast.

His two accomplices, a 30-year-old Iranian and a 39-year-old Iraqi, were each jailed for a year and all three men were banned from French territory.

A migrant camp is evacuated by police forces on February 21, 2019 in Calais. Philippe HUGUEN / AFP

Suspicious sales of inflatable dinghies

French border police were first alerted when the manager of a boat supply store contacted them in December over suspect sales of inflatable dinghies, a vessel of choice for people smugglers transporting migrants and refugees from France to Britain.

The subsequent enquiry implicated the three suspects in the organisation of migrant boat runs from several northern French ports including Calais and Sangatte.

Dunkirk, France is one of the main ports for migrants attempting to cross the English Channel by boat David Baché / RFI

Exponential rise in channel crossings by boat

Some 500 people -- most of them over the last two months of 2018 -- attempted to cross the Channel to Britain last year, compared with just 13 known attempts in 2017.

London in December dispatched a navy ship to help coastguard boats watch over the 21 miles (33 kilometres) of sea that separate France and Britain at its narrowest point.

France also responded by announcing broader surveillance measures in early January.

The number of Channel crossings was just a tiny fraction of the 55,756 successful attempts made across the Mediterranean to Spain that were recorded by the UN's refugee agency in 2018.

(With AFP)

