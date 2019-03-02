Strasbourg's Old Synagogue memorial stone vandalised

"A new incident of anti-Semitism in our town," Alain Fontanel, the deputy mayor of the eastern French city wrote on Twitter, posting a picture showing a large black marble slab that had been knocked off its plinth.
Une nvlle fois ds notre ville un acte antisémite 😡Alain Fontanel (@AlainFontanel) March 2, 2019
La Synagogue #quaiKleber était incendiée par les nazis il y a près de 80 ans
La stèle qui évoque ce drame a été vandalisée cette nuit
Ns faisons tt notre possible avc les forces de police pr que les responsables soient arrêtés pic.twitter.com/QM9QMIhoWO
"Quai Kleber synagogue was burnt down by the Nazis nearly 80 years ago. The memorial stone which marked this tragedy was vandalised overnight."
The town hall was working with the police to track down those responsible, he said.
The synagogue, which was the Jewish community's main place of worship in the city, was ransacked by the Hitler Youth on September 30, 1940, then burnt to the ground.
"Sadly, history repeats itself," Fontanel wrote on his Facebook page.