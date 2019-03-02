RFI in 15 languages

 

The life of a songbird
France

Strasbourg's Old Synagogue memorial stone vandalised

By
media A French gendarme conducts their investigation as he examines graves that were desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, near Strasbourg, France, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A memorial stone marking the site of Strasbourg's Old Synagogue, which was destroyed by the Nazis in World War II, has been vandalised in what is suspected to be the latest act of anti-semitism in recent weeks in France.

"A new incident of anti-Semitism in our town," Alain Fontanel, the deputy mayor of the eastern French city wrote on Twitter, posting a picture showing a large black marble slab that had been knocked off its plinth.

"Quai Kleber synagogue was burnt down by the Nazis nearly 80 years ago. The memorial stone which marked this tragedy was vandalised overnight."

The town hall was working with the police to track down those responsible, he said.

The synagogue, which was the Jewish community's main place of worship in the city, was ransacked by the Hitler Youth on September 30, 1940, then burnt to the ground.

"Sadly, history repeats itself," Fontanel wrote on his Facebook page.

