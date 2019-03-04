RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The life of a songbird
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/28 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Getting Gaza amputees back on their feet
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The life of a songbird
  • media
    World music matters
    Naïssam Jalal and the quest to "play silence" in music
  • media
    International report
    Entrepreneurs turn India's largest slum into a thriving business …
  • media
    International report
    Could India's transgender community face acceptance at this year's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
France Marseille Bernard Tapie Sport French football

Marseille ex-boss storms out of live radio interview over corruption allegations

By
media Bernard Tapie abruptly ended a radio interview when he refused to talk about allegations made by his former assistant Marc Fratani. Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

Former Marseille football chief Bernard Tapie has theatrically terminated a live radio interview after refusing to answer questions about claims from former right-hand-man Marc Fratani that he bribed a referee.

During an intervew with Audrey Crespo-Mara on Europe 1's morning programme, Tapie said, "If there's a referee who accepts being paid then we need to know.

"I have asked the league via my lawyers to get Fratani to go in and identify the man," the 76-year-old former minister of city affairs added.

"I came here to talk about my trial and what is happening in the country but if we are going to spend the morning talking about what Fratani has said then I'm going to leave," he said, before doing just that.

Tapie walked out of the studio to leave Crespo-Mara explaining to listeners that Tapie had agreed to broach the subject of Fratani's allegations that had appeared in Le Monde newspaper at the weekend.

During a 30 year association, Fratani was Tapie's former chauffer and parliamentary assistant. He told the newspaper that the corruption was not systematic and implicated the club's former sporting director Jean-Pierre Bernès in the shenanigans.

Tapie was Marseille president between 1986 and 1994 during which the club won four consecutive French titles and the 1993 Uefa Champions League.

His presidency ended amid a swirl of corruption allegations following an attempt to bribe several Valenciennes players for a Ligue 1 match just before the 1993 Champions Leauge final.

Marseille were stripped of the 1993 French league title but were allowed to keep their European crown. Tapie was eventually jailed over the affair.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.