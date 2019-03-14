Resolving future conflicts: Keenya Hofmaier, Content Coordinator for Paris Talks
Keenya Hofmaier, Content Coordinator - Paris Talks Paris Talks
This Friday 15 March, RFI English will be broadcasting live from the sidelines of the Paris Talks forum taking place at UNESCO headquarters here in the French capital.
This year's theme: "The Future of Conflict: Complex Sources & Innovative Solutions".
RFI's Ollia Horton and David Coffey met Keenya Hofmaier, content coordinator for this year's edition of the conference on Paris Live.
Watch the full interview here: