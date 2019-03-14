RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Zambia's MaFashio Girls
  • media
    International report
    Nigerian-American fashion designer visits migrants in Calabria
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Spreading the word of dementia amongst Nigeria's growing elderly …
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's battle to cut air pollution
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
General
Paris Unesco Security

Resolving future conflicts: Keenya Hofmaier, Content Coordinator for Paris Talks

By
media Keenya Hofmaier, Content Coordinator - Paris Talks Paris Talks

This Friday 15 March, RFI English will be broadcasting live from the sidelines of the Paris Talks forum taking place at UNESCO headquarters here in the French capital.

This year's theme: "The Future of Conflict: Complex Sources & Innovative Solutions".

RFI's Ollia Horton and David Coffey met Keenya Hofmaier, content coordinator for this year's edition of the conference on Paris Live.

Watch the full interview here:

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.