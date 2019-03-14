RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Zambia's MaFashio Girls
  • media
    International report
    Nigerian-American fashion designer visits migrants in Calabria
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Spreading the word of dementia amongst Nigeria's growing elderly …
  • media
    International report
    Kenya's battle to cut air pollution
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Celebrating women on international Women’s Day!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
British MPs vote to delay Brexit beyond 29 March and to hold new vote on deal
France
France Tariq Ramadan Islam

French court rejects request to drop rape charges against Islamic scholar Ramadan

By
media Tariq Ramadan AFP archives

The Paris Court of Appeals has rejected Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan’s request for two rape charges against him to be dropped. It upheld the judges’ decision of last summer that his request was “premature”.

The 56-year old Swiss academic spent nine months in custody last year for the allegations before winning conditional release in mid-November.

His bail was set at €300,000 and he was required to hand over his passport and report to police once a week.

Thursday’s ruling upheld a decision last summer by judges who deemed his request “premature”.

Ramadan’s daughter, who runs the #justiceforTR support group, tweeted her disappointment over the appeals court decision.

Rape charges

Ramadan has always rigorously denied that he raped the two women in French hotel rooms, the first in Lyon in 2009 and the second in Paris in 2012.

One accuser is a disabled woman identified as “Christelle”, the other is feminist activist Henda Ayari.

He initially denied sexual contact with his accusers but in October 2018 was forced to admit there had been "consensual" sexual relations after an expert retrieved 399 text messages between him and “Christelle”. Some of them were explicitly sexual.

Ramadan and his supporters maintain he is not receiving a fair trial and in November he told the court he was “demonised” in France.

He has portrayed his accusers as liars and at insinuated in court that they had “exploited the #MeToo movement”.

Ramadan, whose grandfather founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, was a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at the University of Oxford when he was forced to take leave as the rape allegations surfaced at the height of the #MeToo movement late 2017.

(with AFP)

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.