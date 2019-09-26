RFI in 16 languages

 

France
France Jacques Chirac Africa Asia

Former French president Jacques Chirac dies aged 86

media Jacques Chirac was president when France won its first football World Cup in 1998. AFP/Gabriel Bouys

Former French president Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, his family announced Thursday. During his long political career, including 12 years as head of state from 1995 to 2007, Chirac embodied bonhomie and clubbability. He was also lucky.

His surge to a second term in the 2002 presidential elections came after the surprise first round elimination of the socialist party candidate Lionel Jospin.

Chirac then went head to head with his sworn enemy Jean-Marie Le Pen. Ahead of the second round, he refused to debate publicly with Le Pen. "When faced with intolerance and hatred, there is no possible deal, no possible compromise, no possible debate," Chirac declared.

The stance reaped dividends. He romped back into the Elysée. The commentariat and chattering classes bristled that Chirac was the lesser of two evils.

But the same tranche of society had denigrated democracy by advocating a boycott of the first round of voting, effectively allowing Le Pen into the reckoning.

Still, what did Chirac care? He was president with more than 82 per cent of the vote.

And the following year he showed steely statesmanship. He refused to join George W. Bush and the United States in attacking Iraq.

No wonder he was described in a 2015 poll as the French people's "favourite" president.

He could boast of being one of the most enduring politicians of the Fifth Republic – established by Charles de Gaulle in October 1958 – with a career spanning 42 years, which included two spells as prime minister, and 18 years as Mayor of Paris.

Though his 12 years as president between May 1995 and June 2007 have been described as a mixed bag, there was – to his credit – a drop in joblessness as well as palpable efforts to reduce the number of road casualties and boost cancer prevention.

And in a break with his predecessors, he was the first French president to acknowledge the responsibility of the state in deporting Jews during the Vichy regime.

On the minus side, he was the first former head of state to be indicted and sentenced – two years suspended – for a fictitious jobs scam during his tenure as Mayor of Paris.

His love, though, for traditional arts was a fact. Fired by a love of Asia and Africa, he was the driving force behind the 2006 opening of the Quai Branly Museum in Paris to house treasures from Africa and Oceania.

In 2016, it was renamed Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac. A fittingly tropical epitaph for one of France's spicier presidential characters.

