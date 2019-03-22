RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who is the president of Venezuela?
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/20 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    World Water Day: many left behind in Nigeria
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    One month on, Chadian diaspora still angry over French air strikes
  • media
    World music matters
    France's Joseph Chedid embraces family heritage on album Source
  • media
    International report
    World's biggest humanitarian event wraps up in Abu Dhabi
  • media
    International report
    UN report accuses Israeli officials of war crimes in Gaza
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Food Gastronomy France Sustainable development Agriculture

Good France food festival highlights sustainable gastronomy

By
media A dish served during the Good France food festival. Gout de France

The Good France food festival is underway in France and in French embassies around the world. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was the guest of honour at the inauguration in Paris, illustrating the importance of the event for France.

The theme of this year's Good France food festival is sustainable gastronomy, which strikes a chord with the growing chorus of foodies calling for responsible food consumption for the good of the planet.

The agrifood business counts for 1.6 percent of France's GDP and 13 percent of exports making it Europe's biggest food producer. But scandals over the use of pesticides – including glyphosate, which is set to be banned in 2022 – has left many consumers concerned about the safety of their food.

"Gastronomy for me is about food and where it comes from," explains Sebastien Richard, head chef at Le Panier de Sebastien restaurant in Marseille who was one of six top chefs invited to cook for dignitaries who attended the Good France inauguration at the Trocadero in Paris on Thursday evening.

Foreign minister Yves-Jacques Le Drian flagged off the three-day event that is replicated in French embassies around the world. Food and gastronomy are important aspects of the tourism industry in France.

"Lots of international tourists come to France to find out more about gastronomy. That's why we are promoting the Good Food initiative throughout the world," says Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, secretary of state for foreign affairs.

Chefs cooked a five course banquet made with ingredients sourced entirely in France. Famous French chefs based in all four corners of the world will be cooking for guests at embassies around the globe this weekend.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.