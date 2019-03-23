RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/20 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is the president-elect of El Salvador?
  • media
    International report
    World Water Day: many left behind in Nigeria
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    One month on, Chadian diaspora still angry over French air strikes
  • media
    World music matters
    France's Joseph Chedid embraces family heritage on album Source
  • media
    International report
    World's biggest humanitarian event wraps up in Abu Dhabi
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris France gilets jaunes Toulouse Bordeaux

Gilets jaunes: Acte XIX: Officer collapses as violence erupts between police and protesters

By
media Around 5,000 demonstrators took to the streets in Paris during the 19th round of gilet jaunes protests. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A police officer suffered a suspected heart attack on Saturday night as violence flared at the end of the 19th gilets jaunes (yellow vest) demonstrations in Paris and other French cities.

Police riot squads fired tear gas to disperse a splinter group of protesters heading towards the Place de la République in Paris from Montmatre in the north of the city.

The group had set rubbish bins alight and smashed up the entrance to a bank as they descended on the square.

But their rampage was blocked by a cordon of security forces - some of more than 6,000 deployed throughout the capital.

The demonstrators fled into the surrounding streets.

"Given the number of officers that were deployed and what they've had to face, it has been an effective day," Pierre Puente, a chief of one of the police snatch squads, told LCI TV station.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner said nearly 41,000 people had taken to the streets in France.

Some 5,000 of them gathered in Paris on Saturday for the 9km walk between Denfert-Rochereau in the south of Paris and Montmartre.

Gilets jaunes protesters, who have gathered each weekend to complain about government policies, had been forced into the detour after the traditional rallying grounds around the Assemblée Nationale building and near the Champs-Elysées had been designated no-go areas.

Tough stance

The exclusion came as part of a crackdown imposed by the new Paris police chief Didier Lallement.

Castaner drafted him in on Monday to replace Michel Delpuech who was dismissed for his disastrous handling of the gilets jaunes protests in Paris on 16 March.

Fouquet's restaurant was torched along with several newspaper kiosks along the Champs-Elysées. Shops and boutiques were also ransacked.

Outside Paris, several thousand protesters were ushered away from an exclusion zone at La Place du Capitole in Toulouse in Nice 60 people were arrested during clashes with police which left a woman in her seventies in hospital after she fell in a crowd.

"I send my best wishes to her and the police officer," said Castaner. "Order has been maintained. The new policies have stopped the people who have come for violence.

"We have given people the chance to demonstrate. I want to thank the security forces and emergeny services but we rest determined and vigilant."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.