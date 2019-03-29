RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Altan: passionate trailblazers for Irish traditional music
Altan, founded by fiddle player and vocalist Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh some 3 decades ago, continues to trailblaze for Irish traditional music worldwide
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/27 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Altan: passionate trailblazers for Irish traditional music
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French fishers in port of Boulogne increasingly worried over …
  • media
    International report
    Ukraine elections: The plight of IDPs
  • media
    International report
    Irina Dovgan, tortured by separatists, warns of Russian influence …
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    South African novelist Mphuthumi Ntabeni shines a light on the …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Pollution France Environment Ocean

Activists solve 30-year mystery of Garfield phones washing up on French beaches

By
media 'Garfield' phones displayed on the beach on 28 March 2019 in Plouarzel, … Spare parts of plastic 'Garfield' phones are displayed on the beach in Plouarzel, western France, 28 March 2019 AFP / Fred TANNEAU

For over three decades, bright orange pieces of plastic Garfield phones have been washing up on beaches in northern France. Locals suspected that the phones came from a container that fell off a ship in the 1980s. This week, thanks to a beach clean-up group, they found out they were right.

"Our association has existed for 18 years and in that time we have found pieces of Garfield telephones almost each time we clean," said Claire Simonin, the head of local beach cleaning group Ar Viltansou in Brittany.

Recent media coverage of the pieces washing up on shore sparked the memory of a local farmer, who remembered going to look for a shipping container after a storm in the mid-1980s.

He led Simonin to the spot where he and his brother had found it, but it was a cave only accessible at low tide.

This week, the tides allowed for an expedition to the 30-metre deep crevice, where they found remnants of a shipping container, and scattered pieces, like on the beach, along with 23 complete handsets under rocks at the entrance.

But where the container came from remains a mystery. There is no information on what ship it came from or if there were more containers. Container ships from Asia and elsewhere travel past France’s north-western coast as they head to the major European ports including Calais, Antwerp or Rotterdam.

And the problem of plastic pieces washing on shore remains as well.

The phone pieces highlight the problem of plastic pollution. Some forecasts predict that there will be more plastic in the seas than fish by 2050.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.