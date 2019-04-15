Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on fire

Images on social media have already been making the rounds.
#NotreDame fire sending huge plume of smoke up across whole of #Paris. #France pic.twitter.com/TBHJnkQrufDaniel Finnan (@Daniel_Finnan) April 15, 2019
Even the US President Donald Trump felt sentimental about this iconic church going up in flames:
So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019
Just last year, the popular tourist spot put out a call for funds to save the cathedral.
It had begun to crumble.
Last week as part of the effort to bring back its youthful glow, 16 of the intricate statues were airlifted before being prepared to be sent south to the country where they will be restored.
Built between the years 1163 and 1345, Notre-Dame is one of the most popular tourist sites in Paris, drawing around 13 million people every year.