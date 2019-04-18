RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, and …
Spotlight on France episode 2
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/16 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt 3: The Harlem Renaissance
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt 2: Harlem as a Ghetto
  • media
    International report
    New York's Harlem Pt 1: A long-standing Mecca for African-Americans
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The tiny dinosaurs who grew
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
History Paris Paris Notre-Dame Fire Catholic Firefighters

Notre-Dame firefighters 'exemplary' says Macron

By
media View of the rear of Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday hailed the 'exemplary' actions of firefighters in battling the Notre-Dame blaze, as he hosted them for a ceremony at the Elysee Palace on Thursday.

"The country and the entire world were watching us and you were exemplary," Macron told 300 people who helped in the fire on Monday night. "You were the perfect example of what we should be," he added.

600 firefighters were involved in combatting the fire on Monday night and they succeeded in limiting the damage and saving Notre Dame’s iconic towers and façade.

Macron visited the scene as the fire raged on Monday night and on Tuesday in a special address to the nation, he hailed the “heroism” of those who risked their lives beating back the flames.

Later today, firefighters and others involved in the effort to save Notre Dame will attend a special tribute at Paris City Hall, hosted by the Mayor, Anne Hidalgo.

View of the rear of Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the Gothic structure in Paris, France. April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Crumbling stonework

Meanwhile France’s Culture minister, Franck Riester explained today that there are still areas of major weakness in the remaining structure of Notre Dame.

Major work is underway to steady the upper gable of the northern transept, which is in danger of collapsing.

The top part of the the western gable, between the two towers, is leaning over because the statue of an angel at the top was so badly burned. Specialists hope to remove the statue today.

Meanwhile the stonework at the corner of the southern belfry became so hot that it has begun to crumble and an operation is underway to try to retrieve the stone chimera.

The Vault is being reinforced with further scaffolding.

President Macron has launched a project to have the damaged part of the Cathedral rebuilt by 2014.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.